Hamilton coasts to fifth title at Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SHANGHAI —

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steered clear of a chaotic start at the Chinese Grand Prix and coasted to victory on Sunday, claiming his fifth title in Shanghai.

Hamilton started from pole position and led from beginning to end to capture the 54th race title of his career and his first of the new Formula One season.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel recovered from a mishap-filled start to finish in second place, 6.2 seconds behind the Mercedes driver.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen improved from 17th position on the starting grid to finish in third place, fighting off a spirited challenge from teammate Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap.

Ricciardo ended up in fourth position, followed by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen in fifth and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

