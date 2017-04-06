Hawks end Eagles' unbeaten run

BASEBALL

SENDAI —

A day after suffering their first loss of the season, the SoftBank Hawks returned the favor, beating the previously unbeaten Rakuten Eagles 15-4 in the Pacific League on Wednesday afternoon.

Yuya Hasegawa, making his first start of the season for the Hawks, broke the ice in the second with a two-run triple and tripled in another run in the Hawks’ two-run fourth.

“All this time I’ve wanted to get into the batter’s box, so I was fired up,” said Hasegawa, who drew a walk in his third plate appearance.

“Since my main focus was on getting into a game, I am not thinking now about what pitches I was looking for or hit. After losing yesterday, we were eager to turn the tables on them and it’s good that it worked out that way.”

Seiichi Uchikawa doubled and scored in the second and his three-run, third-inning homer made it 5-0 as the game got ugly in a hurry in front of 26,298 at Kobo Park Miyagi.

Eagles starter Yoshinao Kamata (0-1), whose poor command resulted in one fat pitch after another, allowed seven runs in four innings on seven hits and two walks. He struck out one.

On the other side, Shota Takeda (1-0) gave up three runs on three hits and three walks without striking out a batter. All the runs came in his last inning, the fifth, when he went to the mound with a 12-0 lead.

Buffaloes 2, Lions 0

At Metlife Dome, Takahiro Matsuba (1-0) threw eight innings to earn the win, outdueling Kona Takahashi (0-1). Stefen Romero homered for the second straight day, breaking up a scoreless tie in the fourth as Orix blanked Seibu.

Marines 7, Fighters 6

At Zozo Marine Stadium, a two-run, seventh-inning home run by Daichi Suzuki completed Lotte’s comeback against Nippon Ham as the Marines earned their first win of the season. Naoya Masuda retired the heart of the Fighters’ order in the ninth to earn the save.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 4, BayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, Yomiuri ace Tetsuya Utsumi (1-0) allowed a run in seven innings, and singled in the tie-breaking run in a three-run fifth to lift the unbeaten Giants past DeNA to their fifth straight win.

Tigers 4, Swallows 1

At Kyocera Dome, Takumi Akiyama allowed a run in six-plus innings to set the stage for Hanshin’s win over Yakult but did not figure in the decision after Yoshio Itoi’s two-out, three-run homer broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh.

Carp 3, Dragons 3 (12 innings)

At Nagoya Dome, Yoshihiro Maru’s one-out dash from second on a Seiya Suzuki single scored the tying run—after a video review overturned an out call on the field—as Hiroshima came from behind to tie it with winless Chunichi. Neither team scored in the three allowed extra innings and the game ended in a tie.

