Injured Otani says he won't pitch in World Baseball Classic

BASEBALL

TOKYO —

Shohei Otani says he will not pitch for Japan in next month’s World Baseball Classic due to injury, although he may still hit.

Since helping the Nippon Ham Fighters win the Japan Series last fall, the 22-year-old Otani has been struggling to recover from soreness in his right ankle.

Otani, who is in Arizona where the Fighters are holding a spring camp, said: “It would have been difficult in terms of getting ready in time. It’s unfortunate but I won’t be able to pitch in the WBC.”

Otani played a key role as a batter when Japan faced the Netherlands and Mexico in exhibition games in November. Last season he batted .322 with a career-high 22 home runs.

Japan won the inaugural WBC in 2006 and defended its title in 2009. The Dominican Republic won in 2013.

