Israel beats Netherlands 4-2 in World Baseball Classic

Sports ( 0 )

Israeli team celebrate their victory against Netherlands after the first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea —

Nate Freiman’s RBI double sparked a three-run first inning on Thursday as Israel beat the Netherlands 4-2 to finish top of Pool A in the World Baseball Classic with a 3-0 record.

Zach Borenstein and Ryan Lavarnway also drove in runs in the first for Israel which clinched a berth in the second round when the Netherlands beat Taiwan 6-5 on Wednesday.

The Netherlands (2-1) also advanced to the next round which starts on Saturday at Tokyo Dome.

Sharlon Schoop scored on a throwing error by second baseman Tyler Krieger in the eighth to cut the lead to 4-2 but Didi Gregorious grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The top two teams from the second round advance to the championship round at Dodger Stadium. Israel will play in the first game of the second round on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Josh Zeid Jason Marquis Jurickson Profar Nate Freiman Nate Freiman, Jonathan Schoop Nate Freima, Nate Fish Jurickson Profar Robbie Cordemans Pat Doyle Ryan Lavarnway Nate Freiman Scott Burcham, Jonathan Schoop

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search