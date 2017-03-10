Italy scores 5 in 9th to top Mexico 10-9 in World Baseball Classic

Sports

GUADALAJARA, Mexico —

John Andreoli had a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to cap a five-run rally and Italy stunned Mexico 10-9 on Thursday night in the first game of Group D in the World Baseball Classic.

Down 9-5 after eight innings, Francisco Cervelli led off with a double off Roberto Osuna. Chris Colabello followed with a double, but pinch runner Sebastian Poma went to third. Alex Liddi then hit a two-run double to make it 9-7. Drew Butera reached on an error and Drew Maggi walked to load the bases.

Oliver Perez came in and allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo to make it 9-8 before Andreoli’s two-run single.

Italy leads Group D. Venezuela and Puerto Rico will play on Friday night.

Mexico will try to win its first game of the tournament on Saturday against Puerto Rico.

