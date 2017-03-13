Ito, Takahashi dominate closing leg of women's World Cup season

SKI JUMPING

OSLO —

Japanese ski jumping stars Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi dominated the closing leg of the women’s World Cup season in Oslo on Sunday.

Ito saw off her compatriot with jumps of 130 meters and 124.5 meters to confirm her second place in the overall standings.

Takanashi already claimed the crystal globe title last month in Pyeongchang, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Takanashi has four overall World Cup titles but at the Sochi 2014 Olympics the gold medal favourite, then just 17, suffered heartbreak when she finished fourth.

