SKI JUMPING

Ito, Takanashi dominate closing leg of women's World Cup season

Yuki Ito from Japan reacts after winning the Women's Large Hill Individual ski jumping event of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup at the Holmenkollen in Oslo, Norway, on March 12, 2107 AFP

OSLO —

Japanese ski jumping stars Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi dominated the closing leg of the women’s World Cup season in Oslo on Sunday.

Ito saw off her compatriot with jumps of 130 meters and 124.5 meters to confirm her second place in the overall standings.

Takanashi already claimed the crystal globe title last month in Pyeongchang, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Takanashi has four overall World Cup titles but at the Sochi 2014 Olympics the gold medal favourite, then just 17, suffered heartbreak when she finished fourth.

    karlrb

    Yuki-san - I hope to see you at Okura this summer. Well done!

