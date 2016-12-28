Japan aims to regain World Baseball Classic title with all eyes on Otani

BASEBALL

TOKYO —

Japanese baseball will be in the spotlight again in 2017 when Japan’s bid to regain the World Baseball Classic championship will be an international coming out party for the world’s most intriguing player.

One of the world’s fastest starting pitchers and Japan’s youngest elite hitter, Shohei Otani’s talents will take center stage in March when Samurai Japan looks to win its third WBC title and first since 2009. Coming off his second season with 10-plus homers and pitching wins, Otani is slated to both bat and pitch for manager Hiroki Kokubo’s team in March.

The 22-year-old Otani was voted both the best pitcher and best designated hitter in Japan’s Pacific League this past season. The Nippon Ham Fighters ace struck out 11.2 batters per nine innings, the most ever over 100-plus innings in Nippon Professional Baseball, and rewrote his record for the fastest pitch recorded in Japan three times.

Despite playing in Sapporo Dome, an enormous park in a pitchers’ league, Otani homered once in every 14.7 at-bats in 2016, the 15th best figure for an NPB player below age of 22.5 with 300 or more plate appearances. When a blister on his pitching hand knocked Otani out of the starting rotation, his production from the DH spot powered the Fighters as they overturned an 11-1/2 game deficit to seize the PL pennant.

After being the pitching star of Samurai Japan’s failed bid to lift the Premier 12 crown in 2015, and the batting star of November’s internationals against Mexico and the Netherlands, Otani will now put the whole package on display for the first time at the WBC as DH and starting pitcher. And because he has said he wants to play in the majors from 2018, the world will indeed be watching.

The 2017 WBC will also show what three-plus years of planning can do for Samurai Japan. The team won the first two WBCs but did so only because small but important contributions from Japanese big leaguers helped overcome NPB’s shabby preparations.

In 2013, NPB found it could no longer count on an active manager to run the team and settled for Koji Yamamoto, a great player whose undistinguished managing career had ended in 2005. Not a single big leaguer answered Yamamoto’s call, and his squad of domestic stars barely squeaked through two rounds in Japan before losing in the semifinals to Puerto Rico.

Following that debacle, NPB created a business arm to manage the team and sponsorship deals and hired a permanent manager, albeit one who had never managed or coached before—something that became painfully obvious in the Premier 12 semifinal loss to South Korea.

But at the very least, the Samurai Japan program will see at least one major leaguer take part in 2017 and more may follow. Norichika Aoki enlisted for his third tour of duty with Japan on Dec. 21.

However, Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish is being held out by his team, and the New York Yankees are likely to follow suit by keeping their Japanese ace, Masahiro Tanaka, out of the WBC. Veteran reliever Koji Uehara was persuaded to opt out by his new team, the Chicago Cubs, but he at least indicated an interest in playing.

That leaves 43-year-old future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda, an all-WBC selection in 2013, Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, and popular utility infielder Munenori Kawasaki.

Another possibility is Junichi Tazawa, a right-handed reliever with the Miami Marlins who is blacklisted by NPB for starting his pro career overseas. The pitcher has spoken with Kokubo, who has told Kyodo News he would love to have Tazawa on his team. But that will only happen if NPB wants the team to actually represent Japan rather than its spiteful owners.

But unless Suzuki shows up, expect the full spotlight to fall squarely on Otani.

“I’ve never spoken with him,” Aoki said. “What he’s doing is amazing, something no one is doing, even in the majors. I’m looking forward to competing alongside him.”

Whether or not Otani takes the WBC by storm, however, will do little to diminish the interest major league clubs have in him a year from now. More interest will be placed on whether Otani can maintain the levels he achieved in 2016 or surpass them in the regular season.

Further growth from Otani may be needed for the Fighters to retain the PL pennant, following the losses of middle reliever Anthony Bass and center fielder Yang Dai-kang. The SoftBank Hawks, who saw their two-year reign atop the PL come to an end last season, have added Cuban designated hitter Alfredo Despaigne to replace some of the punch lost when Lee Dae Ho defected to the majors a year ago.

The Hawks might also get an extra boost from Daisuke Matsuzaka. The two-time MVP of the WBC has been throwing well in Puerto Rico’s winter league after pitching in just one game over the past two seasons.

The Central League, which has not won a Japan Series since 2012 and annually takes a beating in interleague play, stole two veteran PL outfielders via free agency, with Yang moving to the Yomiuri Giants and Yoshio Itoi going from the Orix Buffaloes to the Hanshin Tigers.

The Giants were the biggest free agent buyers, acquiring Yang, DeNA BayStars starter Shun Yamaguchi and Hawks lefty Masahiko Morifuku. The Giants also lured Casey McGehee back to Japan for the first time since he helped power the Rakuten Eagles to their only PL and Japan Series pennant in 2013.

