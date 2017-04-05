Japan approves security plan for 2020 Games

TOKYO —

The Japanese government approved Tuesday a security strategy for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, centering on the establishment of a 24-hour coordination center.

The security plan also includes a provision for strengthening aerial surveillance over the venues and athletes’ village.

“The safe and smooth preparation and running of the games are important responsibilities of the government,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of the Olympic and Paralympic task force.

“I want the whole of Japan to work together on each of these measures,” he said.

The plan aims to give teeth to the mission statement, “Japan, the safest (country) in the world,” espoused in the government’s basic plan for the operation of the games.

A separate security information center, to be opened around July this year, is also included in the plan. It will be managed by a range of government bodies with the National Police Agency at the core.

Abe also cited a controversial bill that would punish the planning of serious crimes, framed by the government as a counterterrorism measure, as part of the necessary security framework to see the games through.

The bill, deliberation of which is expected to begin in the Diet on Thursday, has been criticized by opposition parties and legal advocates as a potential vehicle for arbitrary state surveillance and the suppression of free speech.

The government also formally agreed Tuesday to hold Olympic baseball and softball events in northeastern Fukushima Prefecture.

The International Olympic Committee approved the move last month, hailing the support it would give to areas hit by the earthquake and tsunami disaster in March 2011.

© KYODO