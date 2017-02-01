SOCCER

Japan midfielder Shibasaki completes Spain move

Sports ( 0 )

Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki announced himself on the international stage with two goals for Kashima Antlers in a losing effort against Real Madrid in December's Club World Cup final AFP

TOKYO —

Japan midfielder Gaku Shibasaki has signed for Spanish second division side Tenerife after his move to La Liga’s Las Palmas collapsed, local media said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who announced himself on the international stage with two goals for Kashima Antlers in a losing effort against Real Madrid in December’s Club World Cup final, had been hoping to move to Spain’s top tier.

But instead of returning to the Japanese champions, Shibasaki opted to join Tenerife—currently sixth in the second division—in a five-month deal until the end of June, according to reports.

“I hope to be able to make a real contribution to the team,” he told media and fans.

“I like to be involved in scoring and making goals so hopefully I can make a positive impact.”

Shibasaki has scored three goals in 13 games for Japan but his stock soared after scoring twice against Spanish giants Real, who fought back to win 4-2 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in Yokohama.

© 2017 AFP

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search