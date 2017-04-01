Japan Sumo Association questioned over reported racist taunts

TOKYO —

The Japan Sumo Association has been questioned by the government over reported racist jeering directed at Mongolian ozeki Terunofuji, during the recent Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, a source close to the association said Friday.

Some media reports claimed Terunofuji was the targets of racial taunts after his controversial 14th-day victory. He shared the lead with debutant yokozuna Kisenosato heading into the day’s bout on a 12-1 record, before he slapped down sekiwake Kotoshogiku.

But his victory drew criticism from fans and sumo elders alike. Terunofuji jumped the gun on his charge, and after the wrestlers regrouped for another go, Terunofuji leaped out of the way of Kotoshogiku and knocked him down rather than taking him head on as the fans at Edion Arena Osaka expected.

Some media reported that the expression “Go back to Mongolia” was hurled at Terunofuji after the match.

A subsequent loss by the wildly popular Kisenosato, who had injured his arm the day before, handed Terunofuji the sole lead.

Terunofuji’s victory also condemned Kotoshogiku to remaining among the sekiwake ranks. Kotoshogiku entered the penultimate day needing two wins to reclaim the ozeki status he had lost after two straight tourneys with losing records.

According to the source, the association claimed it is difficult to confirm such heckling indeed took place, but will continue to deal with spectators in line with its crowd etiquette agreement, which prohibits violent conduct and abusive language.

Terunofuji, whose rank as ozeki was in jeopardy himself after a losing record in January, defied the odds to take the lead into the final day. But carrying his niggling knee injuries, he lost twice to the wounded Kisenosato, who captured his second straight championship in dramatic fashion.

