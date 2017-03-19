SOCCER

Kashima Antlers beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-2 in J.League

TOKYO —

Naomichi Ueda, Mu Kanazaki and Yuma Suzuki scored late in the second half as Kashima Antlers erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-2 in J.League soccer on Saturday.

Shota Kaneko put Shimizu ahead in the 41st minute and Ryohei Shirasaki doubled the lead in the 71st minute before Ueda started the comeback three minutes later with his first goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Brazilian forward Wilson scored the only goal as Ventforet Kofu edged Omiya Ardija 1-0, while Yokohama F Marinos and Albirex Niigata finished 1-1.

An own-goal in the final minute of the first half gave Consadole Sapporo a 2-1 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Hiroaki Okuno scored in the first minute of stoppage time to lead Vegalta Sendai to a 1-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol.

Cerezo Osaka beat Sagan Tosu 1-0 on a 71st-minute goal by Kazuya Yamamura.

