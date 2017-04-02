Kashiwagi scores 2 for Urawa to inflict 1st defeat on Vissel

SOCCER

TOKYO —

Yosuke Kashiwagi scored two goals in the second half on Saturday as the Urawa Reds beat J-League leader Vissel Kobe 3-1.

Urawa handed Vissel its first loss of the season and improved to 10 points after five games.

Kashiwagi opened the scoring in the 61st minute with his first goal of the season and Wataru Endo doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Yuya Nakasaka cut the lead to 2-1 late in the second half but Kashiwagi sealed the win with a right-footed shot from 18 meters (yards) in the first minute of stoppage time.

In other matches, Kawasaki Frontale beat Vegalta Sendai 2-0, while Gamba Osaka edged Albirex Niigata 3-2.

Hidekazu Otani and Brazilian Diego Oliveira scored as Kashiwa Reysol beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.