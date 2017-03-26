SUMO

Kisenosato wins spring sumo title

Sports ( 1 )

OSAKA —

Making his debut at sumo’s highest rank of grand champion, Japanese wrestler Kisenosato won the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Needing a win in regulation to force a tiebreaker, Kisenosato beat Mongolian Terunofuji to give both wrestlers a record of 13-2.

Kisenosato then threw down Terunofuji, who holds the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki, in a playoff to wrap up the Emperor’s Cup and his second straight title. Making the win all the more impressive was the fact that Kisenosato badly injured his left shoulder in Friday’s bout with Harumafuji.

After winning the New Year tournament, Kisenosato was promoted to the highest rank of yokozuna in January to become the first Japanese-born grand champion in almost two decades.

Previously, the last Japanese promoted to yokozuna was Wakanohana in 1998.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Said it once, I'll say it again. To heck with all the naysayers ! He hung in there, and he won ! The "idiotic" Japanese fighting spirit that someone mentioned payed off in the end ! Ganbarre, Shin-Yokozuna Kisenotasato ! TSUYIO ZO ! ! !

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search