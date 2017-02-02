Medals for 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be made of recycled metal

Sports ( 4 )

TOKYO —

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say metal from discarded electronic devices will be used in the production of the medals that will be awarded to athletes.

Japanese citizens are being asked to give the organizing committee unwanted devices. Organizers say the program highlights the theme of sustainability and gives the whole nation a chance to participate in the preparations for the games.

The organizing committee aims to collect as much as eight tons of metal which, after the production process, will result in two tons, an amount needed to produce 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals.

Collection boxes will be set up throughout the country. The collection will end when the eight-ton target is reached.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

4 Comments

  • -2

    klausdorth

    Oh yes, talking about "being cheap"!

    Now, is this really for recycling purposes (good!) or just saving money?

  • 0

    Moonraker

    highlights the theme of sustainability

    For the easily impressed maybe. But when energy and extra resources such as water and no doubt other raw materials are needed as inputs to this "recycling" we do not have a sustainable process. Nature recycling spider's web using nothing more than sunlight is a sustainable process. This is just hubris.

  • 0

    some14some

    Recycled news...already reported before (by JT).

  • 0

    GW

    Shouldn't Japan already be doing this kind of recycling as a matter of course or are they just send containers of old devices to 3rd world countries to ""recycle""

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search