New National Stadium's overlay to cost double bid estimate

OLYMPICS

TOKYO —

Temporary structures for the new National Stadium that will serve as the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expected to cost more than double the estimate presented during the bidding, a source with the games organizers said Thursday.

The overlay expenses that will come in addition to the costs to construct the main, permanent structure are likely to amount to about 10 billion yen ($87 million), while the anticipated spending indicated in the bid was 3.8 billion yen, according to the source.

The latest estimate includes costs to build a subtrack site that is needed as a practice area for Olympians competing in athletic events, and the source noted that it is not yet clear whether the subtrack will be considered as temporary.

“We are still discussing the matter with related organizations so we do not have accurate calculations,” the source said, adding that the final amount will “change significantly” depending on whether the subtrack area is seen as a temporary or permanent facility.

Athletics circles are seeking a subtrack site as a permanent facility, saying it is necessary to continue holding international competitions at the stadium.

The fate of the National Stadium after the Olympics and Paralympics has yet to be decided, with options being to use it exclusively for ball games including soccer or to also stage athletics competitions there.

The Japanese national government, Tokyo metropolitan government and 2020 Games organizing committee will discuss how to share the burden of costs for maintaining the temporary facilities for the stadium, scheduled to be completed at the end of November 2019.

Main construction work for the stadium began last December, under a contract worth about 149 billion yen.

