TENNIS

Nishikori battles through to Argentina Open final

Sports ( 0 )

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Carlos Berlocq, at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday. AP photo

BUENOS AIRES —

Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.

The Japanese world number five took nearly three hours to overcome local wild card Berlocq 4-6 6-4 6-3 on the clay surface in Buenos Aires.

In a match that featured 24 break points, Nishikori was slightly more successful, converting four of his 14 opportunities against the world number 77.

Nishikori will face in-form Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov in Sunday’s final.

“It’s really nice to be in a final again because I had a couple tough years,” said Dolgopolov, who will be playing in his first title match in three years

World number 66 Dolgopolov continued his barnstorming run through the tournament, beating fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5 6-2 in the other semi.

Nishikori has a 5-0 career record against Dolgopolov, who has not dropped a set the entire tournament. 

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Sports

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search