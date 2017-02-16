TENNIS

Nishikori overcomes sluggish start to advance in Argentina

Sports ( 0 )

Kei Nishikori Japan's Kei Nishikori eyes the ball during an ATP Argentina Open tennis match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Agustin Marcarian)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina —

Top-seeded Kei Nishikori overcame a slow start to beat local favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in a second-round match Wednesday at the Argentina Open.

Nishikori, No. 5 in the ATP rankings, needed 2 hours, 6 minutes to advance. The Japanese star will next play Joao Sousa of Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Gerald Melzer of Austria upset eighth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

And No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas advanced in his second-round match when Argentina’s unseeded Leonardo Mayer retired in the third set with an injury. Ramos-Vinolas was leading 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kei Nishikori Diego Schwartzman

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search