TENNIS

Nishikori reaches semifinals in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina —

Top-seeded Kei Nishikori is finding his footing on clay.

After struggling in his first match in the Argentina Open, the Japanese player beat No. 6 Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals in the outdoor clay-court event.

Nishikori will face Carlos Berlocq of Argentina, a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 winner over Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta will play the Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov in the other semifinal. Carreno Busta beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, and Dolgopolov topped Austria’s Gerald Melzera 7-5, 6-4.

    smithinjapan

    I don't think I've heard of any of these other players. Is there anyone challenging in the tournament? I'm glad the "clay is not his enemy" anymore, though... well, until he loses (IF he loses). Hope he doesn't, though. The fans need a little something as even the die-hards are starting to lose hope.

