Nishikori survives scare from qualifier in Brisbane

TENNIS

BRISBANE —

A rusty Kei Nishikori survived a scare from qualifier Jared Donaldson to move into the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International on Wednesday.

The third seeded Japanese lost the first set to the American, ranked 105, but recovered to take the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours, 25 minutes.

Nishikori, who had a first round bye, looked out of sorts as he let early leads slip in the first two sets.

But once he got in front in the third he was able to keep control and book a last-eight place against either fifth seed David Ferrer of Spain or Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson.

