Nishikori upset by Dolgopolov in final in Buenos Aires

Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, right, holds up the winner's trophy after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan, during the ATP Argentina Open final match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday. AP photo

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina —

Top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-4 by Alexandr Dolgopolov on Sunday in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open.

Dolgopolov won his third ATP singles title and his first in five years. It was also the Ukrainian’s first victory over his Japanese opponent after losing their previous five head-to-head matches.

Nishikori, who is No. 5 in the ATP singles rankings, has won 11 singles titles, but only two on clay.

Nishikori will also be the top-seeded player in next week’s Rio de Janeiro Open, with Dominic Thiem of Austria No. 2. Dolgopolov will be unseeded on clay in Rio.

    fxgai

    Well done Dolgo. And with that let's hand over the mike to the Nishikori bashers to enjoy themselves!

