Official 2020 Tokyo Olympic mascot to be decided in summer 2018

TOKYO —

The official mascot of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be unveiled in the summer of 2018 with the public design competition opened to everyone in Japan regardless of occupation or experience, the Games organizing committee said Monday.

Anyone under 18 can still enter the competition as long as they are accompanied by a guardian, organizers said following the third meeting of a deliberation panel for the mascot.

“I’ve competed at the Olympics four times, but the mascot at an Olympics is unique—each and every one of them,” said retired tennis player Ai Sugiyama, one of 14 on the selection panel. “Some you remember very well, and some you can’t remember at all.”

“The official emblem has a very Japanese feel to it. I hope the mascot will be embraced by the entire country. I’m excited about what it will look like in the end.”

Whether foreigners can enter the competition or not will be decided at the next meeting on Feb 23, said Yoshiko Ikuma, the panel’s vice chair.

All designs must be drafted from six different angles, along with various expressions and poses as well as a narrative of the mascot. Ikuma said the panel has yet to decide how to choose a name for the mascot.

A selection panel including design experts will review all entries through a series of steps that still need to be finalized before the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee give it the final nod.

