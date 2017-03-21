Puerto Rico edges Netherlands 4-3 in 11 to reach WBC final

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES —

Eddie Rosario’s sacrifice fly drove in Carlos Correa with the winning run in the 11th inning, giving Puerto Rico a 4-3 victory over the Netherlands on Monday night and a berth in the World Baseball Classic championship game.

Correa hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and T.J. Rivera’s solo shot in the second put Puerto Rico ahead 3-2.

Puerto Rico will play either two-time champion Japan or the United States on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Puerto Ricans also reached the final in 2013, losing to the Dominican Republic 3-0.

The blond-haired Puerto Rican players, who dyed their hair in a show of unity that has caught on back home, jumped up and down in celebration on the field, ending a game that lasted 4 hours, 19 minutes.

