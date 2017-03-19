BASEBALL

Puerto Rico wins 6th straight in WBC, routing Venezuela 13-2

Sports ( 0 )

Puerto Rico catcher Roberto Perez (55) tags out Venezuela's Victor Martinez at home during the second inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO —

Mike Aviles got four hits and drove in three runs as Puerto Rico, already assured a spot in the World Baseball Classic semifinals, beat Venezuela 13-2 Saturday for its sixth straight win in the tournament.

Puerto Rico, runner-up to the Dominican Republic in the 2013 WBC, will play the Netherlands on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run homer and Angel Pagan added a double and two singles as Puerto Rico got 17 hits. A day earlier, Carlos Correa, Carlos Beltran and Yadier Molina helped Puerto Rico hold off the United States 6-5.

Starter Jose De Leon pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Martin Perez took the loss.

Venezuela lost to Puerto Rico for the second time in this year’s WBC. It fell 11-0 in an abbreviated first-round game shortened because of the mercy rule.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

