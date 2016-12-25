Red Sox and Yankees could take rivalry to London

BASEBALL

NEW YORK —

Fans in London could get a taste of one of Major League Baseball’s fiercest rivalries if suggestions of a Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series in London pan out, U.S. media report.

The Boston Herald first reported the possibility, and Yankees president Randy Levine confirmed to MLB.com that there have been discussions on possible 2018 games between the teams in London.

“The Yankees have been at the forefront of suggesting that we bring the great game of baseball to London,” Levine told MLB.com. “There have been some meaningful attempts to do so, and we are hopeful and confident that we can play there soon. Playing the Red Sox in London would be a unique and special event.”

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told the website that there was “nothing to the story at this point” but added that the Red Sox “would love to do it.”

Both the Red Sox and Yankees have played MLB games in Tokyo. But unlike the NFL, which played four games in London this season, baseball hasn’t branched out into England.

