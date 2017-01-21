Serena Williams, Konta advance at Australian Open

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia —

Serena Williams’ 17th appearance at the Australian Open remains on track — the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Gibbs, making her 12th appearance overall at any major, had two game points at 1-1 in the second set, but allowed Williams to come back and break her serve.

Williams was broken at 5-2 while serving for the match, but did the same to Gibbs in the next game to complete the win in 63 minutes.

The six-time Australian Open champion advanced to the fourth round for the sixth year in a row since not playing here in 2011 due to a foot injury.

Aiming for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, Williams will next play Barbora Strycova, who beat Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

Johanna Konta moved into the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Konta, who made a surprise run to the semifinals here last year, broke Wozniacki in the final game of the opening set.

Wozniacki then made life difficult for herself by double-faulting on break point to give Konta a 2-0 lead in the second.

Although Konta double-faulted on her first match point, she clinched it two points later when Wozniacki hit a backhand wide.

Wozniacki had come into the match in strong form, failing to drop a set in her first two matches and losing only seven games.

Konta will next face Russian Ekaterina Makarova. Makarova didn’t make it easy on herself, blowing a one-set, 4-0 lead over Dominika Cibulkova, but advanced with a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni continued her unlikely run at the Australian Open with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari of Greece to advance to the Round of 16.

Before this week, the 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni hadn’t won a match at Melbourne Park since her debut at the tournament in 1998. The 19-year gap in between match wins at a Grand Slam tournament broke the record set by Kimiko Date-Krumm, who went 17 years between match wins at Wimbledon.

Lucic-Baroni was a former tennis prodigy who reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 1999 as a 17-year-old and captured the Australian Open doubles title a year before that with Martina Hingis.

She next plays American Jennifer Brady, a qualifier ranked No. 116, for a chance to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since her run at the All England Club 17 years ago.

Brady has advanced with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over 14th-seeded Elena Vesnina.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.