Shanghai, Urawa win in Asian Champions League

SOCCER

SHANGHAI —

Goals from big-money stars Oscar and Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG defeat Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

The Brazilians, signed for a combined total of around $100 million in the last two transfer windows, struck early in the first half to give the Chinese Super League team a second win from two matches in Group F.

Hulk, scorer of the only goal in the win at FC Seoul last week, rose above the Wanderers’ backline to send in a powerful header in just the third minute.

Not long after, he slipped the ball through a crowded area for Oscar, signed from Chelsea in January, to shoot into the bottom corner.

Mitch Nichols pulled a goal back for the 2014 champion but before the half-hour Sun Ke and Elkeson made it 4-1. China international Wu Lei completed the thrashing in the second half.

“We looked dangerous going forward throughout the game,” Shanghai coach Andre Villas-Boas said.

Shanghai was second in the group on goal difference behind Urawa Reds. The Japanese team defeated FC Seoul 5-2 to add to a 4-0 win over the Wanderers.

It continued a poor start for Australian teams. The Brisbane Roar were crushed by South Korea’s Ulsan Horangi 6-0 and have yet to score after two Group E games.

