Special panel formed to discuss 2020 opening, closing ceremonies

The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee’s executive board on Friday approved a panel of experts in various fields to advise on the production of the opening and closing ceremonies.

The 12-member panel, which will be chaired by 2020 Honorary President and Chairman/CEO of Canon Fujio Mitarai, will decide the general theme of the ceremonies as well as their artistic directors.

The panel includes the likes of Yoshinobu Miyake, weightlifting gold medalist at the last Tokyo Olympics in 1964, author Ayako Sono and one foreigner, David Atkinson, a former analyst with Goldman Sachs based in Japan who is now a cultural expert as head of Konishi Decorative Arts and Crafts.

Hidemasa Nakamura, 2020’s chief financial officer, said the experts will discuss how the ceremonies can help define what will be the legacy of the Tokyo Games.

“The 1964 Games left a huge influence on Japan. It was an event with great historical and social significance,” Nakamura said. “We need to ask ourselves what kind of significance the 2020 Games will have for Japan as we move forward.”

Organizers on Tuesday also announced that as of April 1, they will begin recycling metals at 2,400 NTT Docomo outlets and public buildings in all 47 prefectures to produce the medals for the Tokyo Olympics.

The metals will be extracted from small household appliances such as mobile phones, computers and digital cameras. Approximately 2 tons of metal will be needed to produce 5,000 medals in the three colors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

