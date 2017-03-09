Sports ministry looking to create 'Japanese NCAA'

TOKYO —

Japan’s sports ministry is looking to establish a Japanese version of the United States’ National Collegiate Athletic Association by the 2018 fiscal year, to boost university programs around the country.

A ministry panel to discuss ways to improve the collegiate sports scene in Japan met Wednesday, laying out a proposal to create a “Japanese NCAA.”

A committee including the government, schools and the private sector will be set up during fiscal 2017 from April to detail plans moving forward.

With massive TV money, the NCAA in the United States has annual revenue of nearly $1 billion. The NCAA is made up of 1,123 colleges and universities that participate each year in 90 championships in 24 sports across three divisions.

Collegiate athletic programs in Japan, on the other hand, have limited funding, often relying on students themselves to make ends meet.

A Japanese NCAA would seek to coordinate the schools and the various athletic federations to come up with a system to increase revenue. It would also support student-athletes with their academic studies as well as eventual job searching.

“What’s important here is ensuring the well-being of our student-athletes and fulfilling the environment they are in,” Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno said.

