RUGBY UNION

Sunwolves edge Bulls 21-20 for 1st win of Super Rugby season

Sports ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Yu Tamura kicked a penalty goal in the 74th minute on Saturday as the Sunwolves edged South Africa’s Bulls 21-20 for their first win of the Super Rugby season.

Travis Ismaiel ran in a try in the 64th that was converted by Tiaan Schoeman to give the visitors a 20-11 lead. But the hosts responded six minutes later on a try by Takaaki Nakazuru that was converted by Tamura to cut the lead to 20-18.

The Sunwolves, who improved to 1-5, took an 11-10 lead at halftime.

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco’s try in the seventh minute gave the Sunwolves an early 5-0 lead and a penalty by Hayden Cripps four minutes later made it 8-0.

Burger Odendaalin ran in a try the 13th that was converted by Schoeman to cut the lead to 8-7. Cripps added another penalty in the first half.

The Bulls (1-5) beat the Sunwolves 34-21 in Pretoria on March 18.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search