Takanashi wins again, her 4th ski jump World Cup from 5

SKI JUMPING

Oberstdorf, Germany —

Sara Takanashi stretched her big lead in the women’s ski jumping standings with her fourth World Cup win from five on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Japan soared 131.0 meters with her first jump and 129.0 with her second, and was ranked first in both rounds for 283.4 points.

Irina Avvakumova of Russia was second on 260.5 points after jumps of 117.5 and 132.0, the day’s longest.

Yuki Ito of Japan finished third.

Takanashi leads her compatriot by 158 points with 14 jumps remaining.

