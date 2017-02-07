BASEBALL

Tanaka starting pre-spring training work in Florida

Sports ( 0 )

TAMPA, Fla. —

Masahiro Tanaka arrived at the New York Yankees’ minor league complex for pre-spring training workouts in Florida.

Tanaka arrived Monday and is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday.

The right-hander was a concern at the start of spring training last year after arthroscopic surgery in October 2015 to remove a bone spur from his throwing elbow. He went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts.

“Last year he had that procedure done, so he’s ahead of where he was last year,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. “He’s already been on the mound a little bit. Coming in he seems to be in a good place.”

Tanaka can opt out of his $155 million, seven-year contract after this season, give up a $23 million annual salary from 2018-20 and become a free agent. He is 39-16 with a 3.12 ERA over 75 starts in three seasons with the Yankees.

New York pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search