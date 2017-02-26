Tokyo 2020 organizers mulling high-tech hydrogen torch

OLYMPICS

TOKYO —

The Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games is considering using a hydrogen-powered relay torch to light the Olympic flame, according to committee officials.

The organizers, who hope to use the 2020 Games as an opportunity to showcase Japan’s technology, said the government has expressed support for the development of the non-polluting fuel flame that will be carried by runners and used to ignite the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

“An important theme of the Olympics is how to promote environmental sustainability. We will talk to experts and see how realistic it is in terms of technological development,” a committee member said.

In March 2016, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced a project to have the 6,000-unit Athletes’ Village for the 2020 Games run entirely on hydrogen power.

An official who on Friday attended the first meeting to discuss the general concept of the torch relay said there are still concerns over safety and costs, and pointed out the need for a lightweight torch that can be easily carried by women and children.

