BASEBALL

U.S. beats Dominican Republic 6-3 to reach WBC semifinals

Sports ( 0 )

U.S. outfielder Adam Jones grabs a catch above the wall for the out on the Dominican Republic's Manny Machado during the seventh inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO —

Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer and the United States eliminated defending World Baseball Classic champion the Dominican Republic 6-3 Saturday night to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Stanton’s two-run shot into the third-floor balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner at Petco Park gave the United States a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. It put a charge into the sellout crowd of 43,002 and helped send the Americans to the championship round at Dodger Stadium, where they will face Japan in a semifinal game Tuesday night.

Three innings later, San Diego native Adam Jones made a spectacular, leaping catch over the fence in the deepest part of the park in right-center to rob Baltimore Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a home run. Machado tipped his helmet to Jones.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search