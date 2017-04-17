SOCCER

Urawa beats FC Tokyo to take over lead in J.League standings

Sports ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Shinzo Koroki scored his sixth goal of the season early in the first half as Urawa Reds beat FC Tokyo 1-0 on Sunday to move into first place in the J.League standings.

Koroki took a pass from Rafael Silva in the 13th minute and beat Tokyo goalkeeper Akihiro Hayashi with a right-footed shot from 10 meters.

Urawa, which won its third straight game, improved to 16 points, one ahead of Vissel Kobe, which lost 2-1 to Kashiwa Reysol.

Elsewhere, Shu Kurata scored a late equalizer to give Gamba Osaka a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with crosstown rivals Cerezo Osaka.

Adailton and Fozil Musaev scored as Jubilo Iwate edged Sagan Tosu 2-1, while Kawasaki Frontale and promoted Consadole Sapporo finished 1-1.

Albirex Niigata beat Ventforet Kofu 2-0, and Omiya Ardija and Shimizu S-Pulse ended 1-1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search