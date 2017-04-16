Verlander gives up 9 runs as Tigers lose to Indians

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND —

Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Indians.

Ramirez had a career-high six RBIs with home runs in the first off Verlander (1-1) and in the eighth against Anibal Sanchez.

Verlander (1-1) gave up 11 hits in four-plus innings, including home runs by Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall. Santana had three of Cleveland’s 19 hits and four RBIs,

Corey Kluber (1-1) struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 0

In Seattle, James Paxton extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 21 innings and Taylor Motter hit a three-run homer as Seattle beat Texas.

Paxton (2-0) threw eight innings of two-hit ball, walking one and striking out nine. He hasn’t allowed a run yet in three starts this year, and his scoreless stretch is a team record to open a season. He’s the 10th pitcher in the majors ever to start a year with three scoreless starts of at least six innings.

Andrew Cashner (0-1) lost in his first start since signing with Texas as a free agent.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 0

In Minneapolis, Ervin Santana (3-0) pitched a one-hitter for the first complete-game victory by a pitcher in MLB this season, stopping Chicago’s three-game winning streak.

Santana’s (3-0) struck out eight, walked one and retired his final 18 batters. Chicago had just two runners: Omar Narvaez singled with one out in the third and Avisail Garcia walked leading off the fourth.

Jose Quintana (0-3) gave up hits to six of his first seven batters in a 39-pitch first inning, including Max Kepler’s two-run triple.

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 0

In San Francisco, Tyler Chatwood (1-2) pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings before Chris Marrero’s single and finished with a two-hitter for his first MLB shutout in Colorado’s win over San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including a home run off Matt Moore (1-2), who allowed five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 4

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles overcame a sloppy defensive game to beat Arizona.

Alex Wood (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Kenley Jansen got the last four outs for his third save.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (1-2) struggled in his six innings, giving up five runs — three earned — and nine hits with three walks.

YANKEES 3, CARDINALS 2

In New York, St Louis ace Carlos Martinez (0-2) put on a historically uneven performance, walking a career-high eight while striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ loss to New York.

Martinez was the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 1993 with at least eight walks and 11 strikeouts in a game.

The Yankees won their sixth straight despite tying a team record by fanning 17 times. They got plenty of help from sloppy St Louis, which at 3-8 is off to its worst start in 20 years and has the poorest record in the National League.

CC Sabathia (2-0) took a shutout into the eighth.

BLUE JAYS 2, ORIOLES 1

In Toronto, Kendrys Morales homered off Tyler Wilson (1-1) leading off the bottom of the ninth, and Toronto (2-9) stopped a seven-game losing streak.

Roberto Osuna (1-0) had allowed Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly in the top half.

REDS 7, BREWERS 5

In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth off Carlos Torres (0-1) with his first MLB hit, and Cincinnati overcame two more homers by Eric Thames and stopped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan came out of the game after the first inning because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side. The Reds already have three starters on the disabled list.

Raisel Iglesias (1-0) allowed one run in two innings as manager Bryan Price used five relievers after Finnegan’s early departure. Michael Lorenzen walked a batter in the ninth while getting his first career save.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 7

In Chicago, Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer of Pedro Strop (0-1) in a five-run seventh as Pittsburgh topped Chicago.

Pittsburgh has won two straight against the Cubs after going 4-14 against Chicago last season, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field.

Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte also homered for Pittsburgh. Chicago led 6-2 before Marte’s solo drive in the sixth inning off starter Jake Arrieta.

Trevor Williams (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh.

RED SOX 2, RAYS 1

In Boston, Chris Sale (1-1) struck out 12 over seven innings for his first victory with Boston, allowing one run and three hits.

Sandy Leon’s broken-bat, bases-loaded ground out pushed across the tiebreaking run in the seventh. The Red Sox loaded the bases on two singles and a walk against Tommy Hunter (0-1).

Mitch Moreland homered for Boston.

ASTROS 10, ATHLETICS 6

In Oakland, George Springer hit a two-run homer in the eighth as Houston rallied from a 5-0 deficit.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull combined to pitch six hitless innings for Oakland.

Carlos Correa left after being hit by a pitch on his right hand in the ninth, and Astros said an X-ray was negative.

Will Harris (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh, and Santiago Casilla (0-1) was the loser.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 2

In Washington, Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton (0-2) in the eighth to lead Philadelphia past Washington.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Joaquin Benoit a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since signing with the Phillies as a free agent during the offseason.

MARLINS 5, METS 4

In Miami, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back homers against Fernando Salas (0-1) to cap a three-run eighth as Miami rallied from a 4-2 deficit.

Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna hit consecutive homers for Miami in the second off Jacob deGrom, who tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo homer in the eighth against Junichi Tazawa (1-0) to put the Mets ahead 4-2. A.J. Ramos pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 2

In Atlanta, R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance in Atlanta’s SunTrust Park, giving up seven hits and striking out six against San Diego.

Atlanta has won three straight following a five-game losing streak, including the first two games at its new ballpark.

Dickey (1-1) allowed consecutive home runs in the second to Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges. The 42-year-old knuckleballer was pitching in his third Atlanta ballpark.

ROYALS 3, ANGELS 2

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas’ fifth home run this season, a drive off off Jose Alvarez (0-1), broke an eighth-inning tie.

Ben Revere had knotted the score in the seventh with a two-out RBI single against Joakim Soria (1-0).

Kelvin Herrera pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

