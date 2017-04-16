BASEBALL

Verlander gives up 9 runs as Tigers lose to Indians

Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND —

Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Indians.

Ramirez had a career-high six RBIs with home runs in the first off Verlander (1-1) and in the eighth against Anibal Sanchez.

Verlander (1-1) gave up 11 hits in four-plus innings, including home runs by Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall. Santana had three of Cleveland’s 19 hits and four RBIs,

Corey Kluber (1-1) struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 0

In Seattle, James Paxton extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 21 innings and Taylor Motter hit a three-run homer as Seattle beat Texas.

Paxton (2-0) threw eight innings of two-hit ball, walking one and striking out nine. He hasn’t allowed a run yet in three starts this year, and his scoreless stretch is a team record to open a season. He’s the 10th pitcher in the majors ever to start a year with three scoreless starts of at least six innings.

Andrew Cashner (0-1) lost in his first start since signing with Texas as a free agent.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 0

In Minneapolis, Ervin Santana (3-0) pitched a one-hitter for the first complete-game victory by a pitcher in MLB this season, stopping Chicago’s three-game winning streak.

Santana’s (3-0) struck out eight, walked one and retired his final 18 batters. Chicago had just two runners: Omar Narvaez singled with one out in the third and Avisail Garcia walked leading off the fourth.

Jose Quintana (0-3) gave up hits to six of his first seven batters in a 39-pitch first inning, including Max Kepler’s two-run triple.

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 0

In San Francisco, Tyler Chatwood (1-2) pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings before Chris Marrero’s single and finished with a two-hitter for his first MLB shutout in Colorado’s win over San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including a home run off Matt Moore (1-2), who allowed five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 4

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles overcame a sloppy defensive game to beat Arizona.

Alex Wood (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Kenley Jansen got the last four outs for his third save.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (1-2) struggled in his six innings, giving up five runs — three earned — and nine hits with three walks.

YANKEES 3, CARDINALS 2

In New York, St Louis ace Carlos Martinez (0-2) put on a historically uneven performance, walking a career-high eight while striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ loss to New York.

Martinez was the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 1993 with at least eight walks and 11 strikeouts in a game.

The Yankees won their sixth straight despite tying a team record by fanning 17 times. They got plenty of help from sloppy St Louis, which at 3-8 is off to its worst start in 20 years and has the poorest record in the National League.

CC Sabathia (2-0) took a shutout into the eighth.

BLUE JAYS 2, ORIOLES 1

In Toronto, Kendrys Morales homered off Tyler Wilson (1-1) leading off the bottom of the ninth, and Toronto (2-9) stopped a seven-game losing streak.

Roberto Osuna (1-0) had allowed Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly in the top half.

REDS 7, BREWERS 5

In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth off Carlos Torres (0-1) with his first MLB hit, and Cincinnati overcame two more homers by Eric Thames and stopped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan came out of the game after the first inning because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side. The Reds already have three starters on the disabled list.

Raisel Iglesias (1-0) allowed one run in two innings as manager Bryan Price used five relievers after Finnegan’s early departure. Michael Lorenzen walked a batter in the ninth while getting his first career save.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 7

In Chicago, Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer of Pedro Strop (0-1) in a five-run seventh as Pittsburgh topped Chicago.

Pittsburgh has won two straight against the Cubs after going 4-14 against Chicago last season, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field.

Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte also homered for Pittsburgh. Chicago led 6-2 before Marte’s solo drive in the sixth inning off starter Jake Arrieta.

Trevor Williams (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh.

RED SOX 2, RAYS 1

In Boston, Chris Sale (1-1) struck out 12 over seven innings for his first victory with Boston, allowing one run and three hits.

Sandy Leon’s broken-bat, bases-loaded ground out pushed across the tiebreaking run in the seventh. The Red Sox loaded the bases on two singles and a walk against Tommy Hunter (0-1).

Mitch Moreland homered for Boston.

ASTROS 10, ATHLETICS 6

In Oakland, George Springer hit a two-run homer in the eighth as Houston rallied from a 5-0 deficit.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull combined to pitch six hitless innings for Oakland.

Carlos Correa left after being hit by a pitch on his right hand in the ninth, and Astros said an X-ray was negative.

Will Harris (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh, and Santiago Casilla (0-1) was the loser.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 2

In Washington, Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton (0-2) in the eighth to lead Philadelphia past Washington.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Joaquin Benoit a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since signing with the Phillies as a free agent during the offseason.

MARLINS 5, METS 4

In Miami, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back homers against Fernando Salas (0-1) to cap a three-run eighth as Miami rallied from a 4-2 deficit.

Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna hit consecutive homers for Miami in the second off Jacob deGrom, who tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo homer in the eighth against Junichi Tazawa (1-0) to put the Mets ahead 4-2. A.J. Ramos pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 2

In Atlanta, R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance in Atlanta’s SunTrust Park, giving up seven hits and striking out six against San Diego.

Atlanta has won three straight following a five-game losing streak, including the first two games at its new ballpark.

Dickey (1-1) allowed consecutive home runs in the second to Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges. The 42-year-old knuckleballer was pitching in his third Atlanta ballpark.

ROYALS 3, ANGELS 2

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas’ fifth home run this season, a drive off off Jose Alvarez (0-1), broke an eighth-inning tie.

Ben Revere had knotted the score in the seventh with a two-out RBI single against Joakim Soria (1-0).

Kelvin Herrera pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

    HaiDesu

    Consolation prize. He is still dating Kate Upton!

    Kate Upton is like the Haruka Ayase of the USA. Both are beautiful with nice curves and not skinny (and I like slimmer girls). But let's be honest, Haruka is a much more talented actress and Haruka has that girl-next-door quality that Kate does not have.

