GOLF

World No. 1 golfer Johnson plans to return next month

Sports

32-year-old world number one Dustin Johnson missed the Masters because of a back injury AFP

LOS ANGELES —

World number one Dustin Johnson will return to competition at the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship next month.

The 32-year-old American, who missed the Masters because of a back injury, is set to play in the event from May 4-7 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tournament officials confirmed Johnson’s entry on Thursday.

“We certainly are excited that Dustin will be joining us in Wilmington in a few weeks,” said director Kym Hougham. “More importantly, we are glad that he is OK and will be returning to the PGA Tour.”

Johnson injured his back in a tumble down some stairs just before the start of the Masters. He practiced prior to the opening round, but decided he could not play.

Johnson had been among the favorites to win the Masters after winning three consecutive events.

© 2017 AFP

