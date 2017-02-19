Yanetani takes 1st gold medal at Asian Winter Games

SNOWBOARDING

SAPPORO —

Eri Yanetani of Japan won the first gold medal at the Asian Winter Games on Sunday in the women’s snowboard giant slalom.

Yanetani took top honors with a combined time of 1 minute, 43.47 seconds after two runs.

China’s Zang Ruxin was second, 2.23 seconds back while Gong Naiying, also of China, was third with a time of 1:45.81.

Lee Sang-ho of South Korea won the men’s event with a time of 1:35.76 to edge compatriot Choi Bo-gun by just 0.68 seconds. Shinnosuke Kamino of Japan was third in 1:37.14.

The games on Japan’s northern island Hokkaido run through Feb 26 and feature more than 2,000 athletes from 31 countries competing in five sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events.

