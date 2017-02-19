SNOWBOARDING

Yanetani takes 1st gold medal at Asian Winter Games

Japan's Eri Yanetani reacts after winning gold in the women's snowboard event in Sapporo on Sunday. Reuters photo

SAPPORO —

Eri Yanetani of Japan won the first gold medal at the Asian Winter Games on Sunday in the women’s snowboard giant slalom.

Yanetani took top honors with a combined time of 1 minute, 43.47 seconds after two runs.

China’s Zang Ruxin was second, 2.23 seconds back while Gong Naiying, also of China, was third with a time of 1:45.81.

Lee Sang-ho of South Korea won the men’s event with a time of 1:35.76 to edge compatriot Choi Bo-gun by just 0.68 seconds. Shinnosuke Kamino of Japan was third in 1:37.14.

The games on Japan’s northern island Hokkaido run through Feb 26 and feature more than 2,000 athletes from 31 countries competing in five sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

