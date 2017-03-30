Casio module sets watch by using radio waves, internet

TOKYO —

Casio Computer Co Ltd has developed a new module that can set a watch not only by using standard waves and GPS satellite waves but also by connecting to a timeserver via a smartphone.

The module, Connected Engine 3-way, is the world’s first module capable of setting a watch by using three methods, Casio said. The company will release the first wristwatch using the module, GPW-2000, on May 19.

Along with the development of the new module, Casio announced that it will release a module capable of connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth Low Energy to set a watch and update data in the watch as “Connected Engine” in the global market.

The new module is defined as a “3-way module” developed by adding the function to receive standard and GPS satellite waves to the Connected Engine. Casio said it aimed to realize a “perfect automatic wristwatch” that always shows accurate time anywhere in the world.

The power consumption of the GPS receiver of the Connected Engine 3-way is 1/4 that of Casio’s previous GPS receiver, making it possible to reduce the size of rechargeable battery. Also, the company reduced the size of GPS antenna by 20% while improving its sensitivity. And the company employed a structure that mounts an antenna and a battery on the same plane so that three three reception systems can be efficiently mounted without interfering with one another.

Furthermore, there is an antimagnetic plate in the module, realizing the JIS Type-1 antimagnetic performance. The module is equipped with six motors including two dual-coil motors but is 0.76mm thinner than the company’s previous GPS hybrid radio-controlled solar-powered module.

The GPW-2000 (G-Shock) is a new product in the Gravitymaster series, whose concept is “aviation.” Its dial plate derives from the meters of airplanes. Based on obtained location data, latitude and longitude are shown on a dial on the side of nine o’clock and in a small window on the side of six o’clock, respectively.

Also, the GPW-2000 has a function to display location information, which is shown by pressing a button on the watch, on the map displayed on a smartphone screen along with current time (“flight log” function). Its price is ¥100,000 (excluding tax).