DNP develops 'electronic sunshade' for cars

The electronic sunshade

TOKYO —

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Co Ltd developed an electronic sunshade for the driver’s seat of a car.

In general, when there is glaring sunlight, the driver needs to change the angle of a sunshade by hand. The panel of the electronic sunshade newly developed by DNP can be switched between a transparent state and a colored state. In the transparent state, it is a see-through panel. The sunshade can also be folded away.

DNP expects to start volume production of the electronic sunshade in 2018. 

The electronic sunshade has a simple structure that sandwiches a liquid crystal film between two transparent conductive films. The thickness of the film is about 0.2mm. The combined films are attached to a polycarbonate (PC) plate to make the sunshade.

The exhibited sunshade is a prototype. And the power switch for changing the color of the panel is located on the main unit of the sunshade, making it necessary to reach out to operate the switch and affecting convenience. For commercialization, DNP will install the power switch on a steering wheel or center console to make it easier to change the color while driving a car.

    borscht

    This PR piece tickled my fancy. A great innovation cleverly presented.

    the driver needs to change the angle of a sunshade by hand.

    The horror. The horror!

    In the transparent state, it is a see-through panel.

    That, generally speaking, is what transparent means.

    The sunshade can also be folded away

    By hand? Nooooooo!

