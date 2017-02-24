Docomo Pacific partners with NEC to improve indoor LTE communications in Guam

TOKYO —

Docomo Pacific and NEC Corp have conducted trials for improving indoor LTE communications throughout the island of Guam.

Beginning in September 2016, NEC introduced its Enterprise-Radio Access Network (E-RAN) solution to Docomo Pacific retail stores on a trial basis. During the trials, both companies quickly succeeded in delivering an indoor signal quality up to 3 times better than before the introduction of the E-RAN solution.

NEC’s E-RAN technology enables simultaneous LTE communications for up to 64 smartphones, tablets and other devices per access point. The solution can be deployed quickly using IT infrastructure, which enables smooth installation and contributes to an improved customer experience.

Docomo Pacific’s partnership with NEC provides an innovative solution to an increasingly important component of consumer mobile needs. By deploying the E-RAN solution, today’s “always on” subscriber will continue to have access to a robust and reliable connection, even while indoors.

“Many of our buildings in Guam are made to withstand typhoons and earthquakes using material like stone, concrete, steel and tinted glass, that contain signal blocking properties. By using NEC’s E-RAN solution, we are able to deliver an improved LTE signal to our customers that are indoors,” said Jonathan Kriegel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Docomo Pacific.

“We are very pleased with the success of these trials conducted in cooperation with Docomo Pacific and will continue contributing to the market leading telecommunications connectivity offered by Docomo Pacific, both in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Nozomu Watanabe, General Manager, Mobile Radio Access Network Division, NEC Corporation.

