'Final Fantasy' recognized as most prolific role-playing game

TOKYO —

Square Enix Co said Monday its video game series “Final Fantasy” has been recognized by Guinness World Records as being the role-playing game series with the largest number of titles.

It won the title of “most prolific role-playing series” for having 87 titles in total as of last Wednesday, including works that were derived from the series and smartphone games.

“Final Fantasy” was launched in 1987 with its first game sold to be played on Nintendo Co.‘s consoles for home use that were branded famicom in Japan.

Since then, the main characters in the series have grown up, undergoing various experiences such as battling enemies, and the series’ storylines and songs have become popular worldwide.

Up to now, 15 “Final Fantasy” compilations have been released.

The series’ 14th compilation has also been recognized by Guinness World Records for “most original pieces of music in a video game (including expansions).”

The certificates were awarded at a promotional event in Frankfurt, Germany, over the past weekend.

© KYODO

Search