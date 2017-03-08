Fujitsu to build RIKEN's 'Deep learning system'

TOKYO —

Fujitsu said it has received RIKEN’s order for the “Deep learning system,” which in terms of operations will be one of the largest-scale supercomputers in Japan specializing in AI research.

The RIKEN Center for Advanced Intelligence Project will use the new system, scheduled to go online in April, as a platform to accelerate R&D into AI technology. The system’s total theoretical processing performance will reach 4 petaflops. The system will be comprised of two server architectures, with 24 of NVIDIA® DGX-1 servers and 32 FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY RX2530 M2 servers, along with a high-reliability, high-performance storage system.

Fujitsu said it is leveraging the extensive know-how that it and Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd have in high-performance computing development and AI research to build and operate one of Japan’s most advanced AI research systems. The company will also provide support for R&D that utilizes the system, thereby contributing to the creation of a future society in which AI is used to find solutions to a variety of social issues.

About the Deep learning system

The new system will be used at the Center for Advanced Intelligence Project to accelerate R&D into base technologies for innovative AI and the development of technologies that work to support such fields as regenerative medicine and manufacturing, and that into the future enable real-world implementation of solutions to social issues, including healthcare for the elderly, management of aging infrastructure, and response to natural disasters. The Center for Advanced Intelligence Project, which has an integrated R&D system for everything from basic research to public implementation, advances joint research with researchers in a variety of universities, research institutes, clinical medical organizations, and in the world of industry. The new system will support AI researchers in Japan, and will become a core system that spurs on breathtaking advances in research that realizes innovative AI for the world.