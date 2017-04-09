Gov't asking Japanese firms to invest in Toshiba's chip unit

TOKYO —

The industry ministry and the business community are asking related Japanese companies to invest in the chip unit Toshiba Corp is planning to sell off, sources close to the matter say.

The move, coming as the embattled industry conglomerate struggles to raise cash to offset huge losses incurred in its U.S. nuclear business, is aimed at preventing its semiconductor technology from leaking.

No Japanese firm took part in the first round of bidding held in March for the recently spun-off chip unit. Any company that answers the government’s call is likely to be partnered with a foreign bidder so it would have a degree of say in corporate management through share ownership.

The industry ministry has reached out to major Japanese firms that use Toshiba’s memory chips, including Fujitsu Ltd, according to the sources. It envisions collecting roughly 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) by having each company commit 10 billion yen or so, along with the participation of a government-affiliated investment fund, they said.

U.S. and Taiwanese bidders have offered between 2 trillion and 3 trillion yen for the chip unit, Toshiba Memory Corp. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is envisioning a partnership with a U.S. bidder.

It remains unclear, however, if a large number of companies will respond to the government’s calls as memory chips require a large amount of investment each year and participating companies could be asked to offer capital on a continual basis.

Toshiba Memory makes flash memory chips used in smartphones and has the second-largest market share globally.

Toshiba estimates that its debt exceeded assets by 620 billion yen in the year ended March.

