Jones Lang LaSalle, Hitachi develop smart technologies to improve corporate real estate services in Asia-Pacific

TOKYO —

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Hitachi Ltd and Hitachi Asia Ltd have announced an agreement to conduct collaborative studies applying Hitachi technology to enhance the real estate services that JLL provides to its clients in Asia Pacific.

Beginning in December, the three companies started the first proofs of concept by installing sensors in the Hitachi Asia headquarters in Singapore, collecting a wide range of data to analyse usage of its office space. Following this, a series of studies will be conducted to look at advanced facilities management and the efficient use of corporate real estate.

By using Hitachi’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform Lumada, the companies are focused on developing new solutions that will improve the quality of the real estate services that JLL provides. Lumada is designed to drive digital business transformation through the integration of various kinds of devices, machines and systems in a wide range of business fields. It uses advanced data analytics to gain deep insights into how a business can be made more efficient.

Jordi Martin, CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL Asia Pacific, says: “We are excited to be collaborating with Hitachi on this project that will bring together JLL’s expertise in real estate services and Hitachi’s in technology solutions. It’s an opportunity to gather and analyse data to better understand how companies use their real estate. Our goal is to come up with creative solutions that will help to deliver smarter, more sustainable and productive workplaces for our clients in Asia Pacific.”

Keizou Kobayashi, CEO of the Urban Solutions Business Unit, Vice President and Executive Officer, Hitachi Ltd, says: “It is my pleasure to make this announcement together with JLL, one of the leading real estate service companies in the world. JLL has profound specialisation and knowledge, with which it has globally expanded its business. Beginning with cooperative consideration with JLL and with proofs of concept, Hitachi will make efforts to contribute to the sophistication and streamlining of the services that JLL provides for their clients in the Asia Pacific region.”

Ichiro Iino, Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd, says: “Southeast Asia’s economic growth has resulted in an increase in urban development projects. To meet the demands of this market, Hitachi Asia is expanding their Social Innovation Business, particularly in urban-related fields. Singapore, where Hitachi Asia is headquartered, provides an ideal environment for developing new technologies and solutions, making it a suitable location for this study. By utilising the findings that we gain from this, we believe that we can contribute to improving the efficiency of the real estate services provided by JLL in the region.”

Hitachi has been focusing on its social innovation business, which seeks to solve social issues by merging cutting-edge IT and social infrastructure technology. To enhance these efforts in the field of urban solutions, one of the fields on which they are currently focused, Hitachi established the Urban Solutions Business Unit in April 2016.