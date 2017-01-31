Kyocera develops power storage system using industry's smallest Li-ion battery

Technology ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Kyocera Corp says it has developed a residential power storage system consisting of the industry’s smallest 12kWh-class lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery and a power conditioner.

The size and weight of its power storage unit are 760 x 495 x 525mm and 175kg, respectively, and those of the power conditioner are 880 x 580 x 270mm and 55kg. The power conditioner is also used as a PV inverter.

The power storage unit was developed by Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, and a film-type Li-ion battery was employed for it. The power conditioner is manufactured by Kyocera.

External Link: http://techon.nikkeibp.co.jp/english/

