MUFG to start online banking in U.S. this spring

TOKYO —

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc it will start offering online and retail banking services in the United States this spring as domestic banking groups face difficulty to raise profits amid low interest rates due to Bank of Japan’s monetary easing policy.

By launching a new brand dubbed “pure point,” MUFG plans to attract deposits by offering higher interest rates than rival banks.

MUFG will use the banking license of its U.S. affiliate MUFG Union Bank, with the aim of opening around 20 outlets in the United States within a year.

© KYODO