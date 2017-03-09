New solar panel helps snow slip off roof

Technology ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Caname Co Ltd has announced a solar panel that functions as a roof and is designed for residential houses in snowy regions.

Compared with its previous solar panel product, the new panel, “Snow Solar,” can increase the annual amount of solar electricity generated on the roofs of houses in snowy regions by about 30%, Caname said.

To increase the amount of power generation during snow season, Caname, which deals with metal roofs, developed a panel whose surface is flat and smooth so that snow easily slips off the roof.

Also, the panel can generate a relatively large amount of electricity during hours with low solar irradiation.

