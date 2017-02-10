Organic thin-film PV cells used to create power-generating window

Technology

The Smart Power Generation Window Nikkei BP

TOKYO —

Ito Electronic Co Ltd is developing a window equipped with solar cells.

The window, “Smart Power Generation Window,” comes with a wooden frame and can generate 3Wh of electricity per window (44.9 x 101.5cm) per day on average.

The window is made by placing 96 organic thin-film solar cells (polymer type, 5 x 5cm each) between transparent acrylic plates. Specifically, 32 of them have a sunlight transmittance of 0% while the remaining 64 have a sunlight transmittance of 30.4% The conversion efficiencies of the former and the latter are 3.50% and 2.00%, respectively. The rated output per window is 1.2W.

