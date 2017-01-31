Rakuten CEO tweets Trump move to ban refugees makes him cry

TOKYO —
In rare candor for a Japanese executive, CEO Hiroshi Mikitani of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it made him weep with sadness.
Mikitani said Rakuten, which is sometimes called Japan’s Amazon, would offer free international calls from the United States to the seven affected countries through its call and messaging app Viber.
“I am very sad to see what is happening now in the U.S. I came to U.S. when I was seven and I really respect big American big heart,” said Mikitani, who earned an MBA from Harvard in 1993, on Twitter on Monday.
“But it is wrong as a human being to uniformly discriminate based on religion and nationality. We will make sure we will support our Muslim staff members as a company and personally as well.”
Viber Media Inc, which Rakuten acquired for $900 million in 2014, had 823 million registered users as of September 2016. Calls between Viber users are free, but calls to non-users or landline numbers are usually charged.
Trump said his directive was “not about religion” but keeping America safe from the threat of Islamist militants.
Mikitani learned to speak English at the age of 7, when his family lived in the United States while his father taught economics at Yale University, the Harvard Business School website said.
“My dad is crying in the heaven. He went to Harvard, Stanford and Yale,” he tweeted. “He was so proud and I am too. Now I am really crying.”
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
20 Comments
Login to comment
17
Moonraker
He's right to condemn Trump but he could look a little closer to home as well for indifference to refugees that will make him cry.
8
Aly Rustom
absolutely. EXCELLENT point.
And if it made him cry, he can always employ some of them the way starbucks has announced they would do.
0
chugmagaga
Crocodile tears.
4
Burning Bush
So, tell Abe to accept the refugees instead.
7
sf2k
Refugees per 1000 inhabitants in mid-2015: (full list here: http://tinyurl.com/nfcqwhk wikipedia list of countries by refugee population )
Sweden 14.66
Switzerland 8.45
Canada 4.19
France 4.13
Germany 3.10
...
USA 0.84
...
Japan 0.02
What is he even talking about? Japan makes every excuse and monetary reward possible to make sure refugees cannot be admitted to Japan. Allowing only a small, administratively non-zero amount. Less than 30 a year?
Japan is Trump's dream
-2
MeLuvULongTimes
The temporary ban is based on the countries that present the highest terror threat levels as previously determined by the Obama administration. It is NOT based on religion as Mikitani claimed. Also Japan Airlines is supporting Trump's ban and are to begin screening passengers from the seven countries on the banned list. Officials at Japan’s second biggest carrier will contact the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency when passengers from those countries check in at the airport before departure to confirm whether they will be allowed entry, a spokesman for the airline said. If JAL is informed that the passengers in question are subject to the entry ban, it will advise them before boarding. The airline is requesting that passengers booked on U.S.-bound flights arrive at airports well in advance of their departure. #MAGA
4
sf2k
Hopefully very soon the US courts will overturn everything Trump does illegally including all those with lawful visas and green cards who were turned away.
Republicans who endorse King Trump have no place in a rule of law court based society
MAGA looks to be everyday a white racist call
-1
Nordic503
I agree. Japan has no room to talk on this issue.
3
Louis Amsel
he's not a politician. he was talking out of natural human compassion in a situation like this, and also for some positive publicity for his business.
1
77bro
There's a number of predominantly Muslim countries not on the ban list, which would go some way to reinforce the assertion that it's not about religion.
Still sucks though.
2
tmarie
The selling of ivory make me cry. Japan's stand on refugees makes me cry.
Nothing but a ploy to get notice and business from abroad. That makes me want to scream.
1
samwatters
“I am very sad to see what is happening now in the U.S. I came to U.S. when I was seven and I really respect big American big heart,” said Mikitani, "
We still have a big heart. Now we're going to use our brain for a while and see how that works. If you feel so bad about "refugees," there is nothing stopping you for opening up your wallet and sponsoring yourself.
4
JeffLee
My Japanese FB friends have posted articles about how the UK, US etc. are dragging their feet on refugees. I like to post, "How about Japan take some to fill up its dying rural communities? They invariably ignore my posts. Like, zero response, doesn't compute in their minds.
The have zero recognition of the double standard involved in this issue.
1
theeastisred
Hate to say it, but if he is tweeting in English, shouldn't he have the English checked first before posting?
-4
mt9334
"“But it is wrong as a human being to uniformly discriminate based on religion and nationality. We will make sure we will support our Muslim staff members as a company and personally as well.”"---Mikatani
With all due respect Sir, you are mistaken. One OUGHT discriminate against evil, and Islam IS evil.
Nationality? Well, if those of a particular nationality are true Muslims, then YES, one ought discriminate against them as well.
Why? Well, allow me to provide an analogy:
Christianity, teaches that divorce should only be permitted under limited circumstances. Yet, Christians being the hypocrites that we are, have just as pathetic a divorce rate as the irreligious. Now, a Christian that divorces for spurious reasons is acting CONTRA what Christianity itself teaches via the Scriptures. That is the difference between a Christian, and Christianity.
Christianity teaches One thing, and the Christian does another.
Now, in the case of Islam, there are many Muslims that are peaceful and loving towards those that are not fellow believers in Allah. These Muslims are exactly like those Christians that divorce at the drop of a hat...they are acting CONTRA what the Quran and Islam teaches. Islam teaches DEATH to the non-believer, and many Muslims disregard the teaching and are peaceful.
Islam teaches one thing, and many Muslims do another.
Now, to dicriminate against those that claim adherence to Islam, is what one ought to do...UNLESS, one wants to come across a true follower of Islam, and be killed.
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Don't forget misogynist, too (MeLuvULongTimes?).
Make America Hate Again.
1
Blacklabel
Fake tears, if you really care hire some Muslim refugees and sponsor them into Japan. I like how he was also able to work in free publicity for their call and messaging app Viber into the article not once but twice. Also what does Harvard, Stanford and Yale have to do with Muslims being more vigorously screened after a 90 day period to review and revise the current process?
2
mt9334
“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.”---Mark Twain
1
Alfie Noakes
So this comment is acceptable on Japan Today yet a comment pointing out that Mikitani moved his family to the US following the 3/11 earthquake and nuclear meltdown is promptly deleted?
Some nice double standards here, eh.
0
Penske Nievko
"Oh look, everyone is against Trump's ban...looks like I'll virtue signal on Twitter to show other people I care...look at me guys! I'm crying!"
Back to top